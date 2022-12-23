DiVincenzo (illness) practiced fully Friday and is considered probable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

DiVincenzo has missed the last two games due to an illness, but he's had a few days to recover ahead of the Warriors' Christmas Day matchup. Andrew Wiggins (groin) also practiced fully Friday but is questionable against Memphis. DiVincenzo's role against the Grizzlies will likely depend on whether Wiggins is able to suit up.