DiVincenzo is tabbed as probable for Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers due to right knee soreness.

DiVincenzo has started in each of his last six appearances with Stephen Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (illness) out and has averaged 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game over that stretch. He will likely retain such a role Friday considering both Curry and Wiggins are still out.