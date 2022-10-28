DiVincenzo (hamstring) is unlikely to play in any of the games on Golden State's upcoming road trip, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

DiVincenzo suffered his hamstring injury Sunday against the Kings and coach Steve Kerr shared that the guard is unlikely to play in the upcoming road trip. If he miss the trip, the Villanova product would miss games against Miami, Orlando and New Orleans. Expect Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga to see an extended run while DiVincenzo is out.