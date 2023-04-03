DiVincenzo finished Sunday's 112-110 loss to Denver with 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes.

Although DiVincenzo serves as one of the team's best scoring options, he's a source of frustration for fantasy managers. His recent five-game run is a perfect example of his inconsistency, where he posted totals between zero and two points among more respectable results. Solid shotmaking beyond the arc is key to his success, and he will face two teams that have trouble defending the three in the coming week. The Kings rank 26th and the Trailblazers are 29th in opponent three-point percentage.