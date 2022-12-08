DiVincenzo logged seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 124-123 loss to Utah.

DiVincenzo has only scored in double-digits twice as a Warrior, but the team gets a noticeable spark when the veteran enters the game, usually in the second or third rotation. His usage has spiked over the past few games during Jordan Poole's promotion to the starting lineup, but it will take a long-term injury in the Warriors' backcourt for DiVincenzo to have fantasy relevancy.