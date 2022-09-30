DiVincenzo recorded nine points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during Friday's preseason matchup against the Wizards in Japan.

DiVincenzo wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Kings after acquiring him in the middle of last season, so the guard was free to sign a two-year deal with the Warriors this offseason. He's seemingly replaced defensive-minded guard Gary Payton, who inked a deal with Portland, but he'll likely still face stiff competition from Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Andre Iguodala and Jonathan Kuminga for playing time. Nonetheless, DiVincenzo's all-around offensive prowess was on display Friday, showcasing exactly what he can bring to the Warriors bench over the next two seasons.