DiVincenzo totaled two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Thursday's 131-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

DiVincenzo was terrible in the loss, putting up arguably his worst performance of the season. He was replaced in the starting unit to open the second half, although his relegation did nothing to sweeten what was a sour night. While production like this certainly warrants being dropped, the fact he had been playing well prior to this should afford him at least a couple of games to get things back on track.