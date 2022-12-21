DiVincenzo (illness) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's game versus the Nets.
This seemed the likely outcome for DiVincenzo after he missed a game 24 hours earlier with the same illness. He'll have some extra time to rest up ahead of Sunday's clash with the Grizzlies. In his absence, Moses Moody could draw another start for the Warriors.
