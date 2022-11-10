DiVincenzo (hamstring) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers.
DiVincenzo had been gearing up all week for a potential return from an eight-game absence Friday, and all signs point to that being the case. He should provide an added scoring boost to Golden State's rotation as the Warriors look to climb out of an early-season hole. DiVincenzo averaged 14.3 minutes in his first three appearances of the campaign, though his minutes shrank from 22 in the season opener to just 10 and 11 in the next pair of games.
