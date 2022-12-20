DiVincenzo (illness) is out Tuesday against the Knicks.
As expected, DiVincenzo will not play during the first half of the Warriors' back-to-back set. That makes Golden State especially thin in the backcourt, as he was filling in for the injured Stephen Curry (shoulder). With both players shelved, more minutes could be in store for Moses Moody, Ty Jerome and Ryan Rollins.
