DiVincenzo ended Monday's 141-114 victory over Oklahoma City with 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds and seven assists across 28 minutes.

DiVincenzo was able to cobble together a serviceable fantasy line Monday, thanks in part to the fact the game descended into garbage time. With Stephen Curry (knee) likely to be sidelined until Marc, DiVincenzo could be in for a small bump over the coming weeks. His overall value is typically reliant on assists and steals, although his ability to score from the perimeter is proving to be a consistent part of his game. He won't be for everyone but probably should be rostered in most 12-team formats.