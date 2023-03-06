DiVincenzo closed Sunday's 113-105 loss to the Lakers with 11 points (2-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block over 37 minutes.

Despite the return of Stephen Curry from a shoulder injury, DiVincenzo remained in the starting lineup Sunday. While his production was somewhat modest, the fact he led the team in minutes should leave managers feeling rest-assured when it comes to his short-term role. His scoring is likely to take a hit with Curry back on the floor but his ability to contribute in both assists and steals, while chipping a few threes, should see him remain a solid 12-team asset for the foreseeable future.