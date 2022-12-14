DiVincenzo posted 16 points (5-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 128-111 loss to Milwaukee.

DiVincenzo didn't have his best shooting night, but he drained four triples and also grabbed seven boards. He's now secured seven or more rebounds in four straight contests, but his scoring production has been lacking. DiVincenzo is averaging 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals through six contests in December.