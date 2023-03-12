DiVincenzo finished with 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 125-116 overtime win over Milwaukee.

DiVincenzo had one of his worst games as a starter this season his previous time out, scoring just two points and missing all four of his three-point attempts across 21 minutes against Memphis. He bounced back in resounding fashion Saturday, notching his third double-double of the campaign and tying his career high with six three-pointers. Despite this big performance, fantasy managers would be wise to avoid rushing to grab him off the wavier wire -- over his previous five contests, DiVincenzo averaged just 5.6 points on an ugly 23.5 percent shooting mark over 30.8 minutes per game.