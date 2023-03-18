DiVincenzo finished with 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 127-119 loss to the Hawks.

DiVincenzo was in a brutal slump to begin the month of March, but he's starting to stabilize for his fantasy managers. Over his last four games, DiVincenzo has been a seventh-round value in nine-category leagues with averages of 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.3 three-pointers.