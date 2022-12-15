DiVincenzo finished with 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 loss to the Pacers.

Moving into the starting five with Klay Thompson getting a maintenance day and Andrew Wiggins (groin) not 100 percent, DiVincenzo teased his first double-double of the season in a productive night. Thompson should be back in action Friday against the 76ers, but with Stephen Curry (shoulder) exiting Wednesday's game early, DiVincenzo's stay in the starting lineup could be extended.