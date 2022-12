DiVincenzo is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest versus the Jazz due to right knee soreness.

While DiVincenzo is coming off a scoreless game against the Hornets, he had tallied 15-plus in four of his previous five appearances. With Stephen Curry (shoulder), Klay Thompson (knee) and Andrew Wiggins (illness) out and Draymond Green (foot) questionable, DiVincenzo could be counted on for a heavy scoring volume if available.