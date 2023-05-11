DiVincenzo posted zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 13 minutes during Wednesday's 121-106 victory over the Lakers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

DiVincenzo managed just 13 minutes off the bench, a far cry from what he was doing only a month ago. The return of Gary Payton has certainly impacted DiVincenzo, cutting into what playing time there is to go around. While he is likely to remain in the rotation, Payton appears to be the preferred option right now, having been handed a starting role over the past two games.