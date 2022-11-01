DiVincenzo (hamstring) will miss the final three games of the Warriors' current five-game road trip.
DiVincenzo has missed four consecutive games due to the hamstring issue and will remain sidelined for at least three more contests. The Warriors update says the backup wing will be re-evaluated when the team returns home ahead of next Monday's matchup against Sacramento, but it's unclear when DiVincenzo may be ready for game action.
More News
-
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo: Likely will miss road trip•
-
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo: Will be re-evaluated in a week•
-
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo: Returning to bench Friday•
-
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo: Makes Golden State debut•
-
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo: Joins Golden State•