DiVincenzo won't start in Friday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

DiVincenzo posted 10 assists, seven rebounds, three steals, two points and one block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's preseason victory over the Trail Blazers. While his playmaking was impressive, DiVincenzo is headed back to the bench Friday with the Warriors' typical starting five returning. However, the 25-year-old guard did make a good case for him to receive more playing time in Golden State's guard rotation.