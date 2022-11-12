DiVincenzo registered zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and three assists in 16 minutes during Friday's 106-101 victory over the Cavaliers.

DiVincenzo stepped on the court for the first time since Oct. 23 after recovering from a hamstring injury, but only attempted one shot in 16 minutes. He was expected to be on a minutes restriction but he wasn't seeing a ton of minutes even before his injury. Until he starts to see the floor more, the fifth-year guard can be safely kept on the waiver wire.