DiVincenzo isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Thunder, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

After starting in Golden State's last 22 games, DiVincenzo will be replaced by Jordan Poole in the starting lineup Tuesday. DiVincenzo is averaging 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 22.1 minutes across his previous 35 appearances coming off the bench this season.