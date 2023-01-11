DiVincenzo isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Suns, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Stephen Curry will replace DiVincenzo in the starting lineup after missing the last 11 games with a shoulder injury. The 23-year-old guard is averaging 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 19.1 minutes across 16 contests coming off the bench this season.