Warriors coach Steve Kerr said DiVincenzo (hamstring) participated in Wednesday's scrimmage and will play Friday versus the Cavaliers as long as he's cleared, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

DiVincenzo looks poised to return to the lineup Friday after missing eight straight games due to a left hamstring injury, assuming he gains the proper clearance. DiVincenzo's status on the injury report should clarify his expected availability for the contest.