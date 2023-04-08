DiVIncenzo is in the starting five for Friday's game versus Sacramento.
DiVincenzo will replace Anthony Lamb in the starting lineup Friday. DiVincenzo is averaging 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.5 minutes across his previous 34 starts this season.
