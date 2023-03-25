DiVincenzo amassed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three rebounds over 19 minutes during Friday's 120-112 victory over the 76ers.
DiVincenzo played fewer than 20 minutes for the second time over the past three games and was held scoreless for the first time since Dec. 27. After posting 13.3 points across 12 February appearances, DiVincenzo is averaging just 8.3 points over the Warriors' first 13 games in March.
