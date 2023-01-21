DiVincenzo closed Friday's 120-114 victory over the Cavaliers with 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and four steals over 35 minutes.

DiVincenzo had a solid night from beyond the arc, where he scored nine of his 17 points. He also made an impact across the board by swiping a season-high four steals. DiVincenzo is averaging 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals through nine January matchups.