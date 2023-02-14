DiVincenzo posted 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 135-126 win over Washington.

DiVincenzo bounced back from a five-point performance during Saturday's loss to the Lakers by notching his fifth double-digit scoring outing over his last six games. During that stretch, he's averaging 13.5 points, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 53.7 percent from deep (6.8 attempts per game). As long as Stephen Curry (leg) remains sidelined, DiVincenzo can be expected to garner a major reserve role for the Warriors, who are struggling to stay relevant in the Western Conference without their MVP candidate.