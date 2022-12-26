DiVincenzo contributed 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 123-109 victory over Memphis.

DiVincenzo missed the last two games due to an illness, but he didn't face any restrictions during his return to the court for the Warriors' Christmas Day matchup. He remained in the starting lineup for a fourth consecutive appearance and dropped a season-high 19 points during the win. Over his last four outings, he's averaged 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 34.3 minutes per game.