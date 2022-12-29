DiVincenzo logged 19 points (5-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 win over Utah.

Although DiVincenzo came into the game with a questionable tag, he played 39 minutes in Wednesday's win and looked up to speed. The undermanned Warriors are lucky to have DiVincenzo in the fold, as he's responded extremely well in an increased role during the team's rash of injuries.