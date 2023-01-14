DiVincenzo registered 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Friday's 144-113 victory over the Spurs.

The Warriors secured a 31-point win over the Spurs, so DiVincenzo was among several reserves that logged more minutes than their usual workload. This was DiVincenzo's best scoring mark of the season, and while he's not expected to score at this rate going forward, he's still managed to score at least 15 points in four of his last nine outings.