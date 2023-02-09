DiVincenzo amassed 18 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 125-122 loss to Portland.

DiVincenzo reached the 15-point mark coming off the bench for the first time since Jan. 13, when he scored 22 points against the Spurs, and he continues to be a valuable contributor off the bench for Golden State. He has scored in double digits in four games in a row and is averaging 13.2 points per outing in February, but perhaps the most encouraging sign is that he's expected to see more minutes off the bench while Stephen Curry (lower leg) remains sidelined.