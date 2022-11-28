DiVincenzo racked up 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 18 minutes during Sunday's 137-114 win over the Timberwolves.

DiVincenzo scored more than eight points for the first time all season and produced his best offensive game of the year. The 25-year-old has received consistent minutes but had not provided much production in a game before Sunday. He's averaging 4.9 points through 13 games while making 39.3 percent of his shot attempts.