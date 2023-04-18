DiVincenzo will return to the second unit for Monday's Game 2 versus Sacramento, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Andrew Wiggins is returning to the first unit, so the Warriors will have their standard starting five featuring Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney for Monday's game. Through 36 games as a reserve, DiVincenzo registered averages of 8.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.9 triples and 1.2 steals per contest on 45.4 percent shooting in 22.3 minutes per night.
