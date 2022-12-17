DiVincenzo produced 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 118-106 loss to the 76ers.

DiVincenzo started with Stephen Curry (shoulder) sidelined and was up to the task, lighting it up from behind the arc and finishing with a strong double-double. It remains to be seen if he will remain a starter when some of the other injured players return, but he certainly made the most of the spot start here, and he should remain in the starting unit when the Warriors take on the Raptors on Sunday.