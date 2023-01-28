DiVincenzo chipped in 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 129-117 victory over the Raptors.

DiVincenzo was quietly productive once again Friday, continuing what has been an intriguing period. Despite the return of Stephen Curry, DiVincenzo has been able to maintain 12-team value, proving to be one of the more influential additions this season. He has scored double-digits in three of his past four games, tallying a combined 25 assists and 11 three-pointers. The eventual return of Andrew Wiggins (illness) will complicate things, but for now, DiVincenzo is certainly worth a look.