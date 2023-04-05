DiVincenzo chipped in 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 136-125 victory over Oklahoma City.

DiVincenzo moved to the bench Tuesday, as the Warriors completely realigned their starting five, but he still played starter-level minutes and provided strong all-around production. Since the start of February, DiVincenzo has started 22 of 30 appearances and averaged 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.1 minutes during that stretch.