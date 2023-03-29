DiVincenzo racked up 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 victory over the Pelicans.

DiVincenzo started out slow but popped at the right moment, leading an 8-0 run that cut the Pelicans' lead in half in the third quarter. It was a nice bounce-back for DiVincenzo, who suffered through a two-game drought where he mustered only two total points. DiVincenzo's fantasy value is capped with a healthy roster around him, but he's one injury away from being a top contributor for the offense.