DiVincenzo will start Sunday's game against Memphis, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

DiVincenzo was upgraded from probable to available earlier Sunday, but he'll officially return to the starting five, pushing Jonathan Kuminga to the bench. Across his last three starts, DiVincenzo has averaged 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.3 minutes.