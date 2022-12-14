DiVincenzo is starting Wednesday's game at Indiana, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

With Klay Thompson (rest) and Andrew Wiggins (groin) shelved, DiVincenzo will make his second start of the season. In the seven games where he's seen at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 7.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals.