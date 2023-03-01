DiVincenzo finished with 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 win over the Trail Blazers.

Over his past three appearances, DiVincenzo is averaging 19.0 points per game and has made 14 of his last 27 three-pointers (56 percent). He's drawn five straight starts in the absence of Andrew Wiggins (personal) and figures to remain a prominent piece of the rotation until Wiggins and Stephen Curry (lower leg) return to the starting five.