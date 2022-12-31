DiVincenzo finished with nine points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and four steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 118-112 victory over Portland.

DiVincenzo didn't have his shot working in Friday's win, but he turned in a solid effort on the boards and showcased his quick hands by racking up a season-high four steals. He's now started each of his team's last seven contests while Andrew Wiggins (illness) returns to health, and he's averaging 12.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals in 34.3 minutes.