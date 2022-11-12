DiVincenzo is active but will be under a 20-minute restriction Friday against the Cavaliers, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
DiVincenzo will make his return to action after missing eight consecutive games due to a hamstring injury but will be limited to 20 minutes at most as the Warriors look to ease him into action.
