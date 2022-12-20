DiVincenzo is doubtful for Tuesday's matchup against the Knicks due to an illness.

DiVincenzo was a late addition to the injury report with an illness, which is never a good sign. Tuesday's matchup is the first half a back-to-back set, so the combo guard could be in danger of missing both contests if he's unable to shake the aliment quickly. DiVincenzo has recently been a mainstay in the starting lineup with Andrew Wiggins (groin) and Stephen Curry (shoulder) out, so if DiVincenzo is also sidelined, Jonathan Kuminga figures to emerge as a candidate to enter the starting lineup, while Anthony Lamb, JaMychal Green and Moses Moody could see increased roles off the bench.