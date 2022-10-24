DiVincenzo (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in a week, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
DiVincenzo suffered the injury toward the end of the third quarter in Sunday's game against the Kings that will cost him at least a week of game action. In his absence, look for Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga to receive more minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo: Returning to bench Friday•
-
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo: Makes Golden State debut•
-
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo: Joins Golden State•
-
Donte DiVincenzo: Kings don't extend qualifying offer•
-
Kings' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 19 in season finale•