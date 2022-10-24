DiVincenzo sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday's win over the Kings and has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against Phoenix, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

DiVincenzo came off the bench once again during Sunday's game and totaled four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and an assist in 11 minutes prior to his departure. Coach Steve Kerr doesn't yet know the severity of DiVincenzo's injury, but the 25-year-old won't travel to Phoenix with the Warriors. He'll be re-evaluated once the team returns home, but Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are candidates for increased roles in DiVincenzo's absence.