Warriors' Dragan Bender: 10-day contract expires

Bender's 10-day contract with the Warriors expired Tuesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors got a nice sample size from Bender's 10-day contract, as he appeared in six games. In 23.3 minutes per contest, he averaged 7.5 points on 8.2 shots, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Slater reports that the Warriors aren't planning to immediately re-sign Bender to another 10-day, instead prioritizing flexibility.