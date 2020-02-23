Warriors' Dragan Bender: Available Sunday

Bender officially signed a 10-day contract with the Warriors and will be available for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old was waived by the Bucks prior to the All-Star break, but he was able to latch on to a new team. Bender could see decent run in his debut Sunday with Draymond Green (pelvis) sidelined and Marquese Chriss (calf) questionable.