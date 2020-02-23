Warriors' Dragan Bender: Could be set for extended minutes
Bender is expected to play at both power forward and center Sunday against New Orleans, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Sunday will mark the Warriors debut for Bender, who began the year in Milwaukee but played sparingly and was a frequent DNP-CD. The Warriors will have only nine available players, with both Draymond Green and Marquese Chriss unavailable up front.
