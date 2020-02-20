Warriors' Dragan Bender: Plans to ink 10-day with Warriors
Bender is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Warriors on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Bender spent the first part of the season with the Bucks before being waived in early February. He saw 91 minutes across seven appearances, totaling 26 points, 20 rebounds, nine assists and five blocks. Given that the Warriors are far out of playoff contention, the organization is in a position to give Bender a chance.
